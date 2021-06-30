John Uloth

ULOTH, JOHN M. of Groveland Township, Michigan. Died June 30, 2021. He was 82.

John was born June 9, 1939 in Ortonville, Michigan to the late Everett J. and Annie (nee: Leece) Uloth. He married Carol Ann Uloth on December 6, 1985 in Waterford, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; two children, Connie (Chad) Adams and Sherry (Dave) Cohee; eight grandchildren, Josh Adams, Jake Adams, Heather (Jason) Phillips, Nicole (Brett) Ostrander, Jessica (Doug) Smith, Lindsey Cohee, David Cohee and Cristina Cohee; four great grandchildren, Jason, Jr., Alexandria, Brea and Emberly; two sisters, Carol (Dale) Broecker and Kay Williams; John was a 1957 graduate of Ortonville High School. He attended Michigan State University, then went into the U.S. Army. Upon his completion in the Army, he went to work for IBM from 1966 – 1995. He served with IBM in Vietnam from 1967-1969. He was a member of the Detroit Triumph Sports Car Club (DTSC). He was an avid Red Wing fan and attended many games. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Interment will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or to Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com