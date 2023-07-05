John Wudarcki

WUDARCKI, JOHN MARION of Ortonville, Michigan, died July 1, 2023. He was 91. John was born December 27, 1931 in Groveland Twp., Michigan to the late Lawrence and Mary (nee: Walerych) Wudarcki. He is survived by three children, Michael A. Wudarcki, Mary Lou (James H.) Croy and Marjorie A. Wudarcki; also survived by several nieces and nephews. John was a 1950 graduate of Ortonville High School. After High School he enlisted in the U. S. Army and served in Korea. Member of the Ortonville VFW #582. John was an excavator in the Ortonville area have excavated over 400 ponds and for numerous businesses in the area. A Celebration of John’s life will be held at St. Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 7925 Sashabaw Road, Clarkston, MI 48348. Rev. Paul Undlin, officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Final resting place will be Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ortonville VFW #582 c/o Dennis Hoffman 274 N. Church St., Ortonville, MI 48462. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com