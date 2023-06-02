Joseph Mishark

MISHARK, JOSEPH EDWARD of Ortonville, Michigan, died June 1, 2023. He was 77.

Joseph was born May 19, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Joseph and Cecelia Ann (nee: Campbell) Mishark. He married Sherry Clauson on August 8, 1970 in Rochester, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Mishark; three children, Timothy (Rebecca Wynn), Michael and Kimberly Mishark; four grandchildren, Rebekah (Eduardo) Ramirez, Noah and Tomas Mishark and Nicholas Newberry; one sister, Maureen Meuser; he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Mishark; Joseph is a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the 101st Airborne Division during Vietnam between 1966 and 1968. He was wounded in battle and received the Purple Heart. He retired as a Design Engineer from General Motors in 2008. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023 at St. Daniel Catholic Church (7010 Valley Park, Clarkston, Michigan 48346). Fr. John Bettin, Celebrant. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME (135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan) and after 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnels to Towers or the Wounded Warrior Project. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com