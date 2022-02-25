Josephine ‘Dolly’ Osmak

Josephine “Dolly” “Babe” A. Osmak, age 83 of Ortonville, MI passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, MI. Dolly was born on February 24, 1938 in Ashland, WI the daughter of Albert J. and Julia T. (Bailen) Osmak.

Dolly loved raising and racing horses. She loved all animals and owned dogs, goats and donkeys. She liked to talk on the phone and keep in touch with her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, especially religious material and the history of the township of Eileen.

She is survived by her husband, Grady Like; brother, Ivan (Alice) Osmak; many cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Paul Ross; brother, Bobby Osmak.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dolly will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30th, 2022 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Dauby, WI with Father Jerome D’Souza as Celebrant.

A visitation will begin at the church on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., and continue until the hour of service.

Interment will immediately follow, where Dolly will be laid to rest next to her parents in the St. Peter Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.