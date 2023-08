Joshua James Foster, 35, of Flint Michigan passed away on July 19, 2023, in his sleep.

Josh was born June 6, 1988 in San Diego California. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter and playing video games with his friends. He is survived by his father Russell Foster (Tami), mother Annette Howard (Randolph), daughter Addison Foster and two 1/2 brothers. He had several friends that were considered family. There will be a private celebration of life on September 24, 2023.