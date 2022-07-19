July 16, 2022 Voter’s Guide

Voters go to the polls on Aug. 2 in a partisan primary election for the November ballot. Key in the upcoming election are not only new candidates but new districts following the redistricting in the state house, senate and congressional seats.

In today’s edition of The Citizen are the candidates for the State House of Representative 68th District for Atlas and Groveland townships along with the Village of Goodrich. In addition are candidates for the 7th District Oakland County Commissioner covering Brandon and Groveland townships along with Ortonville.

Next week, the State House of Representative 66th District for Atlas Township and Goodrich. Also, the 5th District Genesee County Commissioner for Atlas Township and Goodrich will be covered.

Editor’s Note: Earlier this month, The Citizen e-mailed questions to candidates in Atlas, Brandon and Groveland township. The partisan primary election is Aug. 2.

Candidates were limited to 30-word responses. Key (D) Democrat and (R) Republican.

68th District State Representative

(Atlas and Groveland townships & Goodrich)

Name & years in the district: Amie Carter, (D) 18 years

Occupation, government experience: Mental health care advocate 2018 Parent Petitioner; Autism becoming a qualifying condition for medical marijuana. 2021 Directly assisted in Language; HB 4797 & HB 4796 – would allow access to non-smokable medical marijuana & CBD during school.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

Encourage new business markets. Increase benefits for single parents. Low-cost child care. Tax breaks for first time business owners. Strengthen unions. Hold corporations accountable for unfair labor practices.

Name & Years in the district: Raymond R. Freiberger 74, (D)

Years in 68th district: 0 (newly created district 2022) Genesee 50th District for 8 years.

Website: voterfreiberger.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectRaymondFreiberger68thDistrict

Occupation, government experience:

Unisus Tax Services, Owner, Internal Revenue Service 25+ years, Revenue Agent/National Office, US Army Intelligence Branch 7+ years, Intelligence Specialist, Vietnam/Germany, GLS Region V Planning /Development Commission, Chief Accountant.

Government:November 1975, 2017 & 2019 -Ran for Burton City Council.

August 2016 & 2020 -Ran for State Representative 50th District.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

Review budgets and remove wasteful/unnecessary items. Purchase from companies/businesses within the district. Reduce the taxes/fees within the district. Create educational programs to help businesses increase profits.

Name & years in the district: Cheri Hardmon,(D) 5 years.

Occupation, government experience : TV News Anchor/Reporter. I have covered local and state politics in Mid Michigan since 2011.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

I will first talk with residents and local leaders in District 68, to find out what the economic needs are within each community. I will then go to Lansing to find out how to fulfill those needs.

Name & years in the district: Lynne Freiberger, (R) 69 / Dist. 50 – 8 yrs, new Dist. 68 – 0 / more at www.electlfreiberger & www.facebook.com/electLynneFreiberger68thDistrict

Occupation, government experience: Vietnam Era Disabled Army Veteran in Secure Telecommunications Worldwide (‘75-‘83) / Active Entrepreneur Businesswoman 35+ years.

Ran for Burton City Council, Burton Mayor, Dist. 50 House of Representatives Republican ticket.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

I would be bringing my unique set of experiences to the table to enhance all projects and find new ways to utilize the best outcome from all agencies involved.

Name & years in the district: David W. Martin (R). Graduated Davison High School in 1979, retired from the US Air Force in 1999 returning to Davison and my childhood home.

Occupation, government experience:

Security professional. Veteran Service Coordinator for Mott Community College. Elected to Davison City Council in 2009, Genesee County Commission in 2016, and the Michigan House of Representatives in 2020.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

Lower taxes encouraging businesses to expand. Roll back income tax to promised 3.9%. Raise retirement income required before paying any tax. Make Michigan the place to live, work and retire

Name & years in the district: Kristen Swanson, (R)entire life except 4 years in Mount Pleasant for college

Occupation, government experience: Business owner Cairn Dale Farm. No previous governmental experience.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

Government is out of control with their regulations on our businesses, and the illegal mandates that they have put on the American people. People are suffering because of the economic policies.

Name & years in the district: Vern Miller, 55, (R), Bachelor of Arts SVSU 1990, Masters of Public Administration U of M 2004.

Occupation, government experience: Retired Public School Teacher after 28 years as of June 2022. Served in the Marine Corps from 1990-94. Military Policeman/D.A.R.E. Instructor (Drug Abuse Resistance Education). Moved to Davison Township in 1995.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

I am an America First Republican and I believe strongly in the U.S. Constitution. I am running because I believe we need someone in Lansing to represent the people of the 68th District.

Oakland County Commissioner 7th District

(Brandon, Groveland townships and

Village of Ortonville.)

Name & years in the district: Bob Hoffman (R), Highland Township resident, 30 year resident of the district.

Occupation, government experience: Farmer and small business owner. Former Waterford Township supervisor, OC Commissioner 2010 to the present, Member of the Highland ZBA, Chairman of the Holly DDA, Member and founding member of the Waterford Chamber.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

The best way to improve the economic condition of the county is to properly assess real property. Much of Oakland County is grossly over assessed. The county or the state should not try to micromanage my district.

Name & years in the district: Eileen Kowall, (R) I have lived in District 7 for 41 years.

Occupation, government experience: I am currently an Oakland County Commissioner. I served as a county commissioner from 2003-2008 & from 2015-present. I also served as state representative from 2009-2014.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district? First, talk to business owners in the district to assess their needs. Then, work with County Economic Development, Business Navigators, Chambers of Commerce, etc. to help meet these needs.

Name & years in the district: Kristin Watt – I have lived, worked, and served in the district (Holly) for 7 years.

Occupation, government experience : I am a small business owner/operator in Holly, MI. I opened Thoughtful Threads in 2021. I also serve as precinct delegate and trustee on the Holly Township Library Board.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district? My focus is trimming waste in the billion dollar budget to provide more resources to working families, small businesses, seniors, and veterans. Prioritizing people over profit is my goal.