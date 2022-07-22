July 23, 2022 Voter’s Guide

Editor’s Note: Earlier this month, The Citizen e-mailed questions to candidates in Atlas, Brandon and Groveland township. The partisan primary election is Aug. 2.

Candidates were limited to 30-word responses. Key (D) Democrat and (R) Republican.

66th District State Representative

(Brandon Township & Ortonville)

Name & years in the district :

Emily C. Busch, (D) I have lived in the Village of Oxford for 17 years.

Occupation, government experience :

I am a sales professional and have been my entire career. I have worked in corporate America selling everything from pharmaceuticals to medical/orthopedic devices and now surgical and digital dental technologies.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

As leader of the 66th District, it would be my duty to communicate and consult with the local governments of each village and township in the district – they are the experts in their communities.

Name & years in the district : Andrew Arendoski, (R), home owner and taxpayer for 11 years.

Occupation, Government Experience – Small Business Owner in Consulting, No government experience. Elected Precinct Delegate in Republican Party in Bruce Township.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

As your representative, my goal is to improve your economic freedom. I would call for the elimination of the state income tax within 2 years and reduce burdensome state regulations.

Name & years in the district :Mary Berlingieri,(R), 5 years in Washington Township

Occupation, government experience :

My diverse background is in corporate America in automotive engineering, finance, and education at U of D Mercy’s College of Engineering & Science.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

I support incentives for people entering the trades industry and work assistance programs for youth and families. I will advocate for Michigan’s pro-manufacturing policies and our agriculture industry.

Name & Years in the district Jacob Newby, (R), years in district 23

Occupation, government experience: Business owner-Juliet Chocolate Factory, Town hall Soda-fountain. Chocolatier. Addison Twp Trustee 2016-2020, 2021-2022, Served as Oxford TV representative, NOHAZ representative and SEMCOG delegate and Oakland county Broadband Committee member for Addison Township.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

My platform is simple- more freedom less government, prioritizing our local infrastructure, cutting wasteful state spending and election integrity. With more freedom there is more prosperity. See ad on page 19

Name & years in the district: Charlie Shelton, (R), 4.5 years in the newly created District 66; I am a lifelong resident of northern Macomb County. I have worked in Macomb and Oakland Counties for 25+ years.

Occupation, government experience Full-time public speaker/educator. Part-time Commissioned Military Reserve Officer (MISDF).12.5 years working for a governmental authority/regional park system. 8.0 years working as a soldier (commissioned officer) serving in Michigan’s State Defense Force (MISDF).

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

If elected, I will form a non-partisan caucus: “MICaucus25.” We will develop a 25 year plan that ALL citizens and businesses can use to make decisions about investing in Michigan.

Name & years in the district: Josh Schriver, (R), our local House District 66 was just redrawn this year and 2023 will be it’s first year!

Occupation, government experience Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), supervising autism clinics across Michigan designing and implementing daily programs for 1-on-1 therapy and creating parent training curriculums to help families and Precinct Delegate.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

(GOOD) Austrian Economics- “We, The People” as center of economy. (BAD) Keynesian Economics- “The Government” as center of economy.

Eliminate fraud, waste, & abuse (unnecessary government programs). Reduce unnecessary taxes (pension, income, gas, etc.).

Genesee County Commissioner 5th District

(Atlas Township & Goodrich)

Name & years in the district :

James Avery,(D), and I have been a resident in the district for 47 years.

Occupation, government experience:

Director of Talent Development at the Flint and Genesee Education and Talent. Current 5th District Genesee County Commissioner; appointed in January 2022. Grand Blanc Community Schools Board of Education 11 years, president five.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

Frugal use of available taxpayer dollars for return on investment enhancements or new projects that will bring attractiveness for economic stability and vitality to our district. See ad on page 17

Name & years in the district:

Mark Stillman,(D) 12-year homeowner in Grand Blanc Township, in Goodrich School District, and lifelong resident of Genesee County.

Occupation, government experience:

Director of Business Operations for Beauti Pharm Inc, family business in Grand Blanc, retired, 20+ years in facilities management with General Motors contracts. No political office previously held.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

Financial responsibility. Ensure voter-approved taxes and specific federal funding is being spent on approved projects throughout the county, including our district.

Name & years in the district: J. Michelle Kline, (R),15 years in the District 5

Occupation, government experience:

Account Clerk/Inventory & Office Manager for the Genesee County IT Department (since January 2020); I have been a County employee since November of 1993, with my first almost 27 years with GCCARD.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

While ours is actually doing fairly well, I would like to address bringing/keeping businesses to help generate revenue along with Not raising taxes to further burden our community. 810-288-6809 or @jmichelleklinefor5th

Name & years in the district : Teri Lynn Chambers, (R). My family has lived in the 5th District for 20 years and I am a lifelong resident of Genesee County. My children and grandchildren attend Grand Blanc and Goodrich Schools.

Occupation, government experience :

I had a 20 year career in the insurance industry before staying home with my children, I am a small business owner and have held seats on several nonprofit boards.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

I will vote no on frivolous spending to stay within the budget and support new and existing business growth. I will vote no on unnecessary tax increases.

Name & years in the district:

Angie Carr, (R), my husband and I have been residents in Grand Blanc for 30 years.

Occupation, government experience:

I am a professional hairstylist/makeup artist. Also, a registered nurse with years of experience in CCU at St. Joseph, and Neonatal Intensive care at Hurley Medical Center. Now own Salon, Accredo Collective.

What is your plan to improve the economic condition of the district?

My plan is for our county to continue to grow and prosper. I want to support what is working, and examine what is not, and figure out why. Strong fiscally responsibility, I have been this way my whole life.