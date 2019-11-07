Jury finds Berak guilty on both charges of murder

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

A Macomb County man has been found guilty of premeditated murder in the first degree and murder of a police officer following a trial and jury deliberation.

Christopher Berak, 24, was found guilty on Nov. 1 of killing Oakland County Sheriff Deputy Eric Overall, a deputy with the Brandon Substation, on November 23, 2017.

“Today, we now have closure in the line of duty death of Deputy Eric Overall, who served his time at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office with dignity, integrity, and grace,” said Oakland Count Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “His family friends and our agency have a void which will never be filled as a result of the tragic loss of Eric. His impact will not be forgotten. I applaud all the investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and outside agencies who assisted in this investigation and trial. Reliving the case has not been easy on anyone including Eric’s family and loved ones. I hope his wife Sonja and son Ken find some peace and solace now that his killer has been held responsible. Eric’s ‘Never Quit’ mantra represented everyone’s dedication to obtaining justice in this case.”

Overall was struck and killed early Thanksgiving morning when he was putting out stop sticks on M-15 near Seymour Lake Road to disable Berak’s vehicle.

Berak was fleeing law enforcement from Lapeer and the chase continued south on M-15 through Brandon Township. Investigators say that around 12:30 a.m., Berak’s vehicle veered off the road and onto the shoulder and allegedly struck Overall.

Overall was a deputy with the Brandon substation and had served as a Brandon School District liaison officer.

Judge Leo Bowman set his sentencing for Dec. 10, 2019 at 3 p.m.