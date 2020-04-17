Kevin Pratt

PRATT, Kevin – age 61, went home to be with his Lord on April 15, 2020 at Hurley Hospital in Flint, MI. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of life will be held later this year at Woodside Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, Make-A-Wish Foundation or Wounded Warriors Project.

A resident of Goodrich, MI, Kevin was born in Detroit on November 12, 1958 and raised in Rochester. He graduated from Kansas University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Wayne State with an MBA. He was employed as an engineer with Chrysler in Auburn Hills. Kevin was a member of Woodside Bible Church Lake Orion and enjoyed teaching bible school for nearly 20 years. He was also an aviation enthusiast and a member of the Greater Flint Pilots Association with dreams of becoming a flight instructor during retirement years. Kevin was passionate about family, faith, friends, learning, gardening, building and travel.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Anita (Collins) Pratt; daughter, Meghan Thomas of FL; son, Anthony “Tony” Pratt of FL; mother, Lois Pratt of Lapeer; brother, Gene Pratt of Lapeer; brother, Mark Pratt of St. Clair; sister, Alvina Rhodes of Rochester Hills; grandson, Julian Bonner of FL; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin E. Pratt.

