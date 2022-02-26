Kimber Fox

FOX, KIMBER LEE of Ortonville, Michigan; died on February 24, 2022. She was 56.

Kimber was born November 2, 1965 in Detroit, Michigan to Robert Lee and Sandra Lee (nee: McGregor) Adkins. She married Gary Fox on October 1, 1988 in Waterford, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Fox; two sons, Trevor (Brooke) Fox and Cameron (Cathryn) Fox; four grandchildren, Emmitt, Axel, Ava and Oakley Fox; parents, Robert and Sandy Adkins; one brother, Robert (Susan) Adkins; one sister-in-law, Pam (Pat) Deibel and one brother-in-law, Paul (Danna) Fox; also survived by many nieces and nephews; she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Trevor and Marylou Fox. Kimber worked for 20 years at Brandon Chiropractic. She was an avid reader and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com