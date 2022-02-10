Lady Blackhawks roll over Owosso

By David Fleet

Editor

On Friday night Riley Abney drew a crowd.

On Friday night BHS Sophomore Guard Abney, the Blackhawks leading scorer, set a pair of new school records with 33 points and eight three pointers. The previous records were 29 points in a game and six three point shots.

The Blackhawks defeated Owosso 57-32.

Jason Sheldon, Blackhawk head coach said Abney along with Junior Guard Jada Brady are a special pair.

“In my years as coach here at Brandon, Abney and Brady are among the best we’ve ever had here,” said Sheldon. “Both on and off the court, Abney and Brady have continued to excel this season and displayed exceptional leadership and skills.”

Abney recognized the strong defensive efforts of the opposition.

“On Friday I shot like I did in practice with confidence even as all my shots were contested,” she said. “Whether it’s off the dribble or wherever my shots were falling. My parents emphasized what working hard does for you, and now it’s starting to show.”