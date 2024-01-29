Lake Fenton 60-Goodrich 48

By David Fleet

Editor

Lake Fenton— On Jan. 19, the Fenton Blue Devils Boys Varsity Basketball team erased a third-quarter deficit and pulled away in the fourth quarter, taking a 60-48 Flint Metro League Stars Division win over the visiting Goodrich Martians.

GHS Jr. #1 Parker LePla had 21 points, 10 boards, three assists, a steal and a block; GHS Fr. #3 Jensen LePla nine points and three rebounds, GHS Sr. #0 Luke Francis five points and one rebound. GHS Jr. #5 Landon Williams four points, four boards, six assists, three steals and a block.