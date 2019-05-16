Atlas Twp.-On Wednesday night the township planning commission voted 6-0 for a conditional approved of the Lakeshore Bluffs Estates, a site condominium project on Lake Shinanguag.

Planning commission member James Lusty was absent from the vote.

The project will feature two-two acre lots and four-one acre parcels a total of six. The upscale lake side gated development zoned RSA, will include docks and a private boat launch. The property should be ready for sale in about six months.