Learning at home? School district plan announced

Goodrich-On April 27 the school board of trustees gathered via Mi StreamNet and announced a continuous learning plan, following Governor Gretchen Whitmer Executive Order 2020-35, that suspended K-12 education during the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. The plan was required to be completed and submitted to the state by no later than April 29.

“The (Goodrich Schools) plan has been submitted and is at the state level now,” said Wayne Wright, district superintendent. “Without this plan being in place we would not receive anymore funding after the end of April.”

The district includes about 2,000 students and 100 teachers. Approximately, 30 percent of the school year was remaining when classes were cancelled in March. Since that administrators, staff, parents and students have been grappling with learning at home social distancing due to the coronavirus.

Wright said administrators are meeting weekly via Zoom to discuss the progress of this plan and look at any changes that may be necessary. If students are not connecting via Zoom or responding to assignments, school staff members are notifying the building principals who are contacting the parents of those students.

“They’re changes that can be made (to the plan) and those are to be submitted to the state,” he added. “In addition, the (school building) administrators are meeting with staff on a weekly basis to discuss the progress of students as they are going through their lessons and discussing the number of students not connecting. This is something we have not done before, it’s strictly new to us. We’ll continue to meet (via Zoom) with teachers and administrator until the end of the school year for sure. We have no idea what normalcy will be as we move forward.”

“We are trying to continue education as much as we can,” said Wright. “We don’t want to see anyone fall further behind. We have a ‘summer slide’ already that takes place every year we try not to make that slide any worse than it has been.”

Districts must develop a plan for the remainder of the school year to provide at-home learning opportunities for students, and submit an application for approval by the district’s Intermediate School District or charter school authorizer. Upon approval by the ISD/Authorizer, will submit plans to Michigan Department of Education and the “waiver” for remainder days/hours will be automatically granted. The plan must include: