Lena Johnston

JOHNSTON, Lena LouAnn; of Brandon Twp.; passed away at home on January 2, 2021; age 67;

wife of Ron; mother of Jeremy (Dawn) Johnston; sister of the late Geraldine Michael, late Dorothy “Dottie” Crusinberry, Margaret “Peggy” (late Burt) Johnson, Ray (Carrie) Neubeck and the late Karen Persinger; stepsister of Mae (late Ray) Sutton; like a sister to Sharon (Ricky) Rowden & Sue (Ronald) Patterson; also survived by many nieces & nephews; sister in law of Daniel (Adrian) Johnston, Matthew (Kathy) Johnston, John (late Rhonda) Johnston, Joanne (Eddie) Brown, Bill (Linda) Johnston, Margaret (Don) MacDonald, Roy Johnston and the late Karen Neubeck; her grand-dogs Buddy & Cooper. Lena volunteered at Lighthouse of Clarkston and loved to travel. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Friday 4:00pm-8:00pm (25 people at a time/face masks required). Funeral Mass Saturday, Jan 9th at 11:00am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting directly at the church after 10:30am. Inurnment Christian Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Lighthouse of Clarkston or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please leave a condolence or memory on Lena’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com