Leonard ‘Butch’ Faralisz Jr.

FARALISZ, LEONARD “BUTCH” JR. of Ortonville; died April 30, 2019. He was 76.

Born April 9, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Leonard and Marie Loretta (nee: Vingi) Faralisz. He married JoAnn McGrath on May 1, 1965 in Clawson, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn Faralisz; four children, Leonard Faralisz, Nancy Faralisz, Steven Faralisz and Andrew (fiancé Shannon Baxla) Faralisz; one granddaughter, Olivia Faralisz who was the apple of his eye; one sister, Judy Faralisz. Butch retired from the Painters Union. He was an avid Chevy guy who met weekly for lunch on Wednesdays with his car peers. He loved to play Solitaire and watched Velocity and old Gunsmoke reruns. Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South Street, Ortonville, with a dinner to follow the visitation. No formal service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Ortonville Lions Club charities. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence, go to www.villagefh.com