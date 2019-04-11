Letters to the Editor April 13

Thank you Lions

Dear Editor,

The Village or Ortonville would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Ortonville Lions Club for the replacement of a portion of the carpeting at Old Town Hall. Your contribution to the Village of Ortonville and the maintenance of our historic buildings is appreciated.

Ortonville Village Office Staff

2nd annual sledding

adventure was a huge hit

(In response to The Citizen, March 9, page 10)

Dear Editor,

What a miracle!

For the second year in a row, the snow arrived and the temperature was just right for sledding. Fourty students and staff from Elmer Knopf Learning Center participated in a fun filled day of sledding. A very special thank you goes out to all of the local people that helped make this such a success for our students!

Thanks to Chris Morris (organizer) and his sons, Riley and Colin. Also a big thank you to the Ortonville Lions Club, who volunteered their time to make everything run smoothly and Mr. Fred Waybrant! We could not forget to thank Amy Guirey, owner of the Village Pub, who paid the lift fees at Brandon Township Park, and supplied hotdogs, cookies, cocoa and coffee for everyone. The generosity of the community was amazing! The students were able to enjoy a great day of sledding, thanks largely to the lift at the park that took them to the top of the hill. The lift allowed ALL of the students to sled together regardless of their differences.

We are so grateful that this has become an annual event! See you next year!

Thank you from the students and staff of Elmer Knoph Learning Center, Flint

(In response to Pot ban possible, The Citizen, Jan. 31)

No dispensaries

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank council members, Skornika, Robinson, Eschmann, Butzu and George. Your commitment to legislation that protects the interests of Ortonville’s Citizenry has thus far been faultless.

Specifically, I would like to commend you on the refusal to allow dispensaries to operate within the village. As a father to be it is important to me that I be able to walk with my children in an area and not have them be obviously exposed to the imagery and culture associated with these sorts of establishments. So overall, thank you for representing my vote with your actions.

–The O’Briens

Village of Ortonville Residence