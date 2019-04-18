Letters to the editor April 20

Thank you

Dear Editor,

O.A.T.S. would like to thank the local community for their tremendous support of our Easter Fun Day on April 13.

Once again, hundreds of people turned out to enjoy an Easter egg hunt, Easter arts and crafts, pictures with the Easter Bunny and interacting with baby lambs, ducklings and chicks. Everybody seemed to have a great time and $946 was donated to support our therapeutic horseback riding program.

O.A.T.S. is a non-profit organization that relies on donations and volunteers. We provide therapeutic horseback riding services to around 100 special needs children and adults each week.

To volunteer or to learn more about O.A.T.S., (248) 245-1020.

Truck filled

Dear Editor,

Thanks for all the great coverage to promote our OCEF collection. We had a fabulous turnout!

Thank you to everyone who helped us fill the Studebaker truck on April 7 for OCEF! In three hours at Bueches, we filled the truck, and collected $300 in Bueches gift cards and $269 in cash. We appreciate the very generous donations from our community and want to wish everyone a happy and blessed Easter!

Robin and Neil Loughlin

Stamp Out Hunger

Dear Editor,

On May 11, the Ortonville postal carriers will be collecting non-perishables and delivering them to OCEF.

The Ortonville post office joins carriers across the country to collect for the National Associations of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food drive.

You will receive a reminder card in your mail along with a bag that you can use to place donations in. Just fill it up and leave in or around your mailbox. We will also have a cart in our lobby at Ortonville Post Office, 55 Pond St., Ortonville.

Please refrain from donating expired goods as the volunteers at St. Anne go through them all and do not give those items away.

Our very generous community has done an amazing job the past few years. We have collected an overwhelming amount of food. This is or favorite day to donations and delivering them to those in need. Let’s make this the best year yet!

Rachelle Welch, mail carrier, food drive coordinator

Senior softball

Dear Editor,

I’d like to thank The Citizen newspaper for giving our senior softball league (North Metro Detroit Senior Softball Association) the opportunity to reach out for additional ball players. This is another example of the value of local newspapers.

Senior softball is more than a bunch of seniors trying to re-live their youth. For some of the elderly players, we are their only family. Senior players who have lost their spouse or are caring for their disabled spouse get an opportunity to have a few hours a week to meet with their friends and get some much needed exercise. Many of our players enjoy each other on and off the field with their family members.

By now, most teams are almost full but I feel that this area should have a new team for 2020.

If a player doesn’t find a team this year we have fall practices in which players can upgrade their skills, find, or start, new teams and get ready for the following year.

When new teams are formed they need sponsors. I would suggest that businesses get involved.

Our senior team is sponsored by Bottoms Up, in Groveland Township, and we support them. We now have members of other teams joining us for lunch and our pre-Christmas lunch grows every year. I’m sure that your business will also benefit from sponsoring a team.

We would appreciate participation from local governments in the use of fields.

Thank you, Walt Dilber, president NMDSSA