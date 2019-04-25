Letters to the editor April 27

(In response to Patrick McAbee’s photos The Citizen, April 20, page 21.)

Photos

Dear Editor,

The photo of the kids in Crossman Park in the April 20th edition of The Citizen was awesome. Those kids were having fun and Patrick McAbee captured it all. Great job.

Also the pictures of the crocus and the daffodils were just what we needed after the endless rain.

Thank you,

Sharon Gibbons

Dear Friends,

It is my distinct honor as governor of Michigan to recognize the Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance volunteers who have given back generously to their communities through dedicated service. These caring young individuals have had a tremendous impact on the community around them, and I applaud them for their excellence in community service.

Michgan is a great state because of the people like you who dedicate themselves to community service, and I’m to recognize your outstanding efforts and positive contributions to the world around you. Your hard work and dedication to making your community a better place won’t be forgotten, and I applaud you on your recognition as outstanding youth leaders.

Thank you again for the hard work you do for our state. Please accept my best wishes for an enjoyable and memorable gathering.

Sincerely,

Gretchen Whitmer

Governor of Michigan