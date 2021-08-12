Letters to the Editor August 14, 2021

Thank you

Dear Editor,

We would like to thank the entire district for the overwhelming support in helping Harry and Glenys Jahn through this difficult time.

The Jahn’s are long time residents of Ortonville and they have been active in their church and community for many years. They are known to be kind and generous. Glenys was diagnosed with an aggressive form of lymphoma earlier this year.

Her loving family had two huge yard sales in July to raise money for her medical bills and supportive care which were quite successful.

Unfortunately she lost the battle early Monday morning. Thank you for all of your love and support from the entire family of Glenys Jahn.

Thank you.

Debra Jahn