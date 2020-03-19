Letters to the Editor March 21, 2020

Ortonville stands strong!

Dear Editor,

In the midst of yet another adversity, Ortonville stands strong. With the unprecedented ever changing COVID-19 outbreak, our community shines with grace, compassion, support and unity. Discussions overheard from community members checking on neighbors who self quarantine for safety, sharing groceries or toiletries with each other, social media posts offering to run errands or pick up school meals for one another, and the list goes on. Endless examples of caring for one another at all times instills pride in our community. I am proud to live and work in this atmosphere!

Continue to support our local businesses in any way possible, as they are ready to serve you, with creative ways to follow Executive directives. The Village offices have made the difficult decision to close doors to the general public at this time. Please feel welcome to call, email, or place items in the drop box at the office door. We want to do our best to protect the health and safety of our residents. All Town Hall events, Village, Planning Commission, DDA, and Friends of AMOS meetings have been cancelled through March. As always, Ortonville stands strong!

Tonja Brice Village President

Thanks

Dear Editor,

Thank you to Lynn Shank and all the other wonderful people who volunteered their time and knowledge to help seniors with their tax returns.

AARP is a great asset as is the Edna Burton Senior Center. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Linda M. Duman

In response to, ‘The Shadow knows,’ a letter by Bonnie Beltramo, The Citizen, March 14, page 6)

Wake up

Dear Editor,

So, Bonnie Beltramo. You think that the Shadow Knows? You don’t need “the shadow,” you need to wake up. It looks like you’ve been sleeping the last three years, digging up lies about President Trump instead of his bringing more jobs since Obama finally left the White House, he was too busy boarding Air Force One every other month for yet another vacation. Deborah Okolovitch

2020 United States Census

Dear Editor,

Why should we take the time to submit our census data during the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census count?

Over $675 billion of federal money is divided up among communities based on their population count. That money goes to support libraries, community centers, children’s programs, schools, food assistance, public safety and so much more.

The census count is used to draw legislative districts, and also determines how many representatives our communities will have in congress. The U.S. constitution demands a census count every 10 years to make sure that federal dollars and our representation in government is distributed more fairly. Every one of us count, no matter who we are or why we are here.

U.S. census invitations will be mailed out to households this month, and will offer you a variety of ways to respond by internet, by phone, or by mail. By law, your information is protected. It’s so important to get our census right for our communities and our families. Please take a few minutes to fill out your census because we are all in this together. We matter!

Angie Adamec Goodrich