Letters to the editor March 7, 2020

Thank you

Dear Editor,

I would like to acknowledge and thank the Linkowski family.

A year ago, their daughter Corinn died following a tragic head-on crash on M-15.

This past Sunday, their daughter Genavieve was a contestant on American Idol and the Linkowski’s wanted to thank all the first responders on that accident. We were invited to a viewing party including a wonderful dinner followed by a worshipping concert by Genavieve. As a Firefighter/First Responder, we see and deal with a lot of tragedies that sometimes can stay with us for a long time. The appreciation and comfort that we received from not only Tamara and Craig, but their entire family was one of the most rewarding parts of my 24 years on the job.

The Linkowski’s are an amazing family and a great inspiration to all.

Thank you, Ed Klimek

Assistant Chief, Atlas Township Fire Dept.

Vote yes on bond

Dear Editor,

As a citizen of Goodrich, mother of three, and educator in a neighboring district, I will be voting

YES! for the May 5th Bond Proposal to support Goodrich Area Schools. I encourage other Goodrich parents and community members to learn more about the district’s plan and projects by visiting the school website or using the shortcut: bit.ly/goodrichbond

Funds from the bond can only be used for the projects listed in the proposal, which ensures the money is going to update our buildings, provide additional technology, and keep our kids safe. I’ve sat through the presentations and been part of the conversations and I am confident with the district’s process to identify “critical needs” throughout the schools and prioritize the funding of these enhancements through a multi-year roadmap for infrastructure. The first of which is this zero-increase bond proposal that will provide the district with $20.9 million. With the current low-interest rates for loans, we’ll get more “bang for our buck” and experience a quicker payoff of the debt. This is the optimal time to pass a bond!

Looking through the list of planned projects funded by this bond, I am pleased to see improvements like the upgrades in security: cameras, updated phone and public address systems, additional external door access controls, and secure building entrances. These features will help keep school staff alert and aware while providing a safer building for my children to attend each school day. My elementary-aged children are excited about the S.T.E.A.M. (Science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) room enhancements and maker’s space labs where they can engage their curiosities and be more hands-on. Oh, and the new gymnasium at Oaktree!

Goodrich Area Schools have maintained a status of excellence in part through the support of families and the greater community. We have the opportunity to continue this excellence by voting yes for the bond on May 5th.

Crystal Chapa, Goodrich Parent President, Citizens for Goodrich Schools

Vote YES for School Bond

Dear Editor,

Goodrich Voters. On May 5th the Goodrich School District will need the support of our community to pass a school bond that will greatly improve the district.

My family moved to Goodrich 4 years ago this coming August. We chose Goodrich for many reasons (small town atmosphere! The land! Dollar General! ; )) but the main reason was and still is, the fantastic school district. I have spent the last four school years volunteering as often as possible at the elementary schools my children now attend. They are filled with educators and school employees that make school a positive, safe place to learn. While I do love the history of being able to say my children attended the same elementary school my own mother did, it goes without saying these buildings need some TLC.

I’ve had the pleasure of sitting in on a community forum outlining and explaining the in’s and outs of the proposed bond. To me, it’s a no brainer ‘yes’ vote. The bond is for a sum of $20,930,000 and is a NO TAX increase to voters or the town.

The funds will be used for, in my opinion, very basic and necessary improvements such as roof and pavement repair, updating phone and PA systems, much needed upgrades to the entrances of our middle and high school, locks on all interior doors, computer network upgrades, etc. etc. On a larger scale, there will be an additional gymnasium added onto Oaktree Elementary. Currently, the gymnasium also serves as the lunchroom. This means any indoor recesses are held in classrooms because the grades switch recess and lunch time. Adding a gymnasium would not only alleviate this issue but it would also give an additional (AND MUCH NEEDED!) space to hold practices and events.

Please come out on May 5th to vote YES for Goodrich Schools and the kids in our community.

Michelle Delaney, Goodrich