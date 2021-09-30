Letters to the Editor Oct. 2, 2021

(In response to, Bob McArthur 2021 Citizen of the Year, The Citizen, Sept. 18, page 11)

Citizen of the Year

Dear Editor,

I would like to congratulate Bob McArthur on his award for his work with the BGYA.

If anyone knows how much he’s done for the youth of this community, it would be me . . . and long before his work with the BGYA. It was the summer of 1982, after my first year as HS band director, and we were only 6 weeks away from the high school band’s very first out-of-town marching band camp, and I was still short of parents wanting to help chaperone. Then, out of the blue, the parents of an incoming freshman say “we’d be glad to help.” For the next 7 years, 6 as “camp directors,” Bob and Karen McArthur ran my marching band camp – giving up a week of vacation time to do it. Bob became so adept at what we were doing, he actually helped as part of our teaching staff on occasion. In addition, Karen was our booster president several years and, for 5 years, Bob ran our biggest fundraiser, the “HAUNTED FORREST.”

But their leadership in the boosters, at band camp, with fundraisers and chaperoning trips, was only the tip of the ice berg. Behind the scenes, Bob was diplomat, my ambassador to the community, a “step-dad” to everyone, my confidant, and counselor to the kids – ALL of them. During the early 80’s, the HS band went from 69 kids when I arrived, to 150 four years later, and ALL of them recognized Bob and Karen as just as responsible for that growth as anything I or Jill Thom (MS band director) ever did.

By the late ’80s, the band’s musical progress was just as dramatic with the band recognized by numerous of it’s MSBOA (Michigan Band and Orchestration Association) judges as among the top 10 percent in the state. That would have never happened without the direct and, more often than not, “behind the scenes” support of Ortonville’s most influential couple. As much as he was involved in the community, I have to believe that, for a good 8 years, Bob was JUST as recognized as my assistant band director.

Kudos to recognition for Bob – and in the most appropriate manor, for his work with kids. And I have to believe that Bob would be the first to agree, also to his wife Karen who was always there with him (if even only to keep him under control). Roy Johnson

Vote Yes on bond extension

Dear Editor,

I am a parent of two kids and also a proud spouse of one of our great teachers, who is also a graduate of Brandon School. My wife and I have been residents of the District for 21 years. I want to express my “YES” vote for the school district bond that will be on the November 2nd ballot.

The facilities are in need of repairs and upgrades to stay strong and competitive. The great opportunity for the Community to accomplish this is with this two series bond which carries a ZERO MILL increase. This will expect to carry the district with the needed repairs and upgrades to 2029.

I encourage and support a “YES” vote on the school bond in November. We are “Blackhawks.” Jeff Zielke

Vote yes

Dear Editor,

Hello neighbors and friends of Ortonville.

I’d like to thank you for voting for me, two terms as trustee on the Brandon Board of Education. It was an honor to serve this community. I’m writing this letter to ask you to vote YES for the bond coming up for vote this November. Over years a school, just like your house, needs repairs, except it costs a lot more. I trust this board to spend the money wisely to prioritize absolute needs first. So please support our community by voting YES.

There are three School Bond Community forums, please attend those and ask questions Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and 26.

John Chartier, Brandon Township