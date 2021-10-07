Letters to the Editor Oct. 9, 2021

31st Annual Septemberfest

Dear Editor,

Brandon Township Parks and Recreation has been honored to host our 31st Annual Septemberfest.

By our side were our many support groups and businesses with a majority of funding coming from Presenting Sponsor, Genisys Credit Union of Ortonville. Many other sponsorships that were very helpful are, Consumers Energy, MSU Federal Credit Union, Randy Wise Ford, Roger Ingles ReMax, Village Funeral Home, Pfeffer Hanniford & Palka, Papa Bella’s Pizza, Michigan State University Credit Union, and Ortonville Animal Hospital. Friends of Septemberfest who offered support by in-kind service were: The Citizen Newspaper, Jason Wills Chiropractic, Community Disposal, Vantine Farms, Ortonville Lions Club, Ortonville Rotary Club, Ortonville DDA, Wojo’s Green House, Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance.

Family fun once again filled downtown Ortonville. Although the weather was a little rainy, the event was well attended and enjoyed by many. Special thanks go to all mentioned above and to our Village of Ortonville Manager Ryan and his DPW staff, CERT, OCSO Deputies and Brandon Fire Department.

See you next year for Brandon Township Parks & Recreation’s 32nd Annual Septemberfest on Saturday, September 24th. Fred Waybrant

Citizen of the Year

Dear Editor,

It was truly a great honor to have received the Citizen of the Year award. I would like to thank Miss Fran for submitting me for this award and the individuals who choose me. It is an incredible feeling being acknowledged for doing things you enjoy.

All of the acknowledgments given for this award were so thoughtful and I am so grateful. Being able to help people with my experiences and contacts has kept me involved with organizations and our community. We are fortunate to live in a community of caring citizens and all working together for the greater good of our families, I’m thankful to be a part of this.

Roy, thank you for the letter to editor, that was such a special time for all of us.

Bob McArthur

Support school bond

Dear Editor,

We have been residents of Brandon Township since 2014 having moved here from Warren, Michigan.

We are the proud parents of two children. We want to express my love and gratitude for not only this community, but for our school district as well.

My children have had an amazing time as Blackhawks since their first steps on the campus of Harvey Swanson. During the pandemic, this school district met the physical, mental, emotional and educational needs for its students, especially our children who struggled with the virtual learning experiences. Out of an entire county, our district shined. We will forever be grateful to this district, administrators, teachers and staff for working tirelessly to keep our doors open.

Now it is time for us to give back to the district that accomplished what so many could not. We have legacy buildings that need love put back into them. We have technology needs, security needs and building needs to keep us competitive and to keep us providing quality education for our young community members. Having been in two other districts as students and parents, Brandon has been the best decision we could have made. We want to express our YES for the ZERO MILL school district bond that will be on the November 2nd ballot. It is a two series bond that will give the district the opportunity to enrich the lives of our youth even further with many much needed repairs and advancements. This school district was here for our children during the pandemic; now it is our turn to give back. This community prides itself on helping one another in time of need; now is that time.

Please show your support on November 2nd by voting YES for not only our children, but our community, our teachers and district leaders. #WE ARE BLACKHAWKS extend so much further than the school boundaries; it is our community and who we are!

Richard and Melissa Clark

Brandon Township