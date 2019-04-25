Library awarded Brooksie Way grant

By Shelby Stewart

Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance and the Brandon Township Public Library will be hosting another summer program for children in the Sashabaw Meadows and Clarkston Lakes thanks to Fran Hotchkiss and the Brooksie Way grant she was awarded.

“I’m really excited about it,” said Hotchkiss, library outreach liaison. This year’s program is titled Steps and Stories: Healthier Mind and Body and focuses on improving the quality of life. “Health professionals say that if you walk 30 minutes and read 30 minutes a day, it expands your life three years,” she said. “It’s going to be a true community collaboration.”

The program is for 40 children, and runs for 10 weeks. During that time, kids will learn about first aid, dental hygiene, yoga, drumming and dance fitness, core exercises, kickball, soccer and basketball.

Proceeds from the McLaren Brooksie Way race each September are given back to the community in the form of minigrants. The first annual race was held in October 2008 and was named in honor of the late Brooks Stuart Patterson, son of L. Brooks Patterson, Oakland County Executive.

In addition y will get a copy of the book ‘No Worries!: An Activity Book for Young People Who Sometimes Feel Anxious or Stressed,’ which the students will read and work on together. The participants will also log their reading and walking time every week.

“Special guest speakers will donate their time and expertise helping the children learn new activities to help them be healthier physically and mentally,” she said in her grant application. The program will run June 19-Aug. 21 on Wednesdays at the Sashabaw Meadows clubhouse and is for students ages 6-12. Students must live in Sashabaw Meadows or Clarkston Lakes, and only 40 spots are available. Call 248-627-1462 to register.