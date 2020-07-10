Library, County program honored

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Water Infrastructure 101: What You Need to Know Below and Beyond Library Discussions, a program created by Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash, has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties.

The program, which was presented at libraries across the county, including Brandon Township Public Library in 2018, was recognized because of the unique partnership with local libraries and the WRC to educate the public about water infrastructure and environmental protection efforts in Oakland County.

“Educating the public is vitally important and I thank all our local libraries for their great partnership,” said Nash. “Most people understand the public health and environmental impacts of what we do but don’t know how our systems work.”