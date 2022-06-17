Library to offer home-bound delivery service

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — On June 9, the Brandon Township Public Library started their new service, Library Direct. The service is a home-bound delivery service to provide home-bound patrons with library materials such as books and movies.

“Being home-bound for any reason makes everything harder,” said Sara Ault, circulation manager and adult collection development. “Taking advantage of the Library Direct home-bound services gives those who those who are stuck at home a chance to access books and movies with the convenience of mailbox delivery. We want the library resources to be accessible to all Brandon Township residents.”

To be eligible for Library Direct, patrons have to be a Brandon Township resident, have a valid Brandon Library card, and complete the application for home delivery service. They do not need to have a library card prior to singing up, but will need one participate. There is no age restriction, and materials will be delivered by the post office at no charge to the resident.

“The library has wanted to implement a home-bound delivery service for many years and this year we made it a goal to get it up and running,” said Ault. “Being able to bring our materials directly to those who are not able to access the library in a traditional way was very important to us.”

Anyone looking to apply for the Library Direct program can do so at brandonlibrary.org or call 248-627-1460