Light ‘em up

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville— As Americans settle in for the 246th celebration of independence, the sound of freedom will once again be sweet this Fourth of July.

The fireworks, which will be launched at dusk from the Brandon Middle School on July 3 will now include for a second year a free scoop of Cook’s Ice Cream for the community thanks to a local business.

“It’s our way of saying happy birthday America and thank you to the great Ortonville community,” said Mike Clancy, owner of AC Tire & Service, 595 S. Ortonville Road.

“We’re excited to provide ice cream and make this an annual Fourth of July event. We are so grateful for all the support over the past year.”

On Sunday everyone that stops by AC Tire between 7:30-9:30 p.m. will receive a free bowl of ice cream.

“Stop by before the fireworks and enjoy our local ice cream,” added Clancy. “It’s a great county and community.”

The Friends of AMOS has partnered with Real Estate One Ortonville, 875 S. Ortonville Road to raise funds for the event. Twenty-five food trucks will be in the parking lot at the Brandon High School. High School parking lots will be open.

“With all events back in full swing, the Friends of AMOS and Ortonville DDA would love to have the community come out and enjoy a night of great food, great company, and an amazing display of patriotism with our annual fireworks display,” said Courtney McClerren, DDA President/Friend of AMOS.“Please donate and help make this year‘s event truly spectacular.”

“The cost of fireworks has increased 30 percent from last year so we really can use all the help we can.”

The REO Charitable Foundation will match the donations collected at 50 percent level and is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. In addition, fireworks collection boxes are around town at local stores.