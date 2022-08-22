Lincoln Sport Sedan: ’What a luxury car should be’

By David Fleet

Editor

Hadley Twp. — Founded in 1908 by Henry M. Leland, the former head of Cadillac Motors, the Lincoln Motor Company took aim at those fortunate enough to possess wealth and wanting to show it off.

Such is the full-size Dearborn made 1951 Lincoln Sport Sedan produced from 1949 through the 1954 model year, a post World War II classic that challenged Cadillac, Pierce-Arrow and Packard.

The 51 Lincoln was resurrected by Hadley Township resident Gary Reamer and son Tim from several boxes of parts, a few rusty panels and a solid frame. Following a year-and-half of work the gleam on the iconic suicide doors, shimmering Lincoln insignia and over abundance of chrome returned to its glory.

“It’s all original with the green paint about as close as we could get it,” said Reamer. “The interior is the same as when it came from the dealer. We did replace a few panels but it is close to the real thing.”

Reamer’s Lincoln, with just 32,000 miles on the odometer is powered by the original 337 cubic-inch Flathead V8 producing 175 horsepower and is paired with a 4-speed General Motors hydra-matic automatic transmission which sends the power to the rear wheels.

The Sport Sedan, a step down from the Cosmopolitan features vacuum powered wipers and antenna used for the standard AM radio still in the dash. No power windows or air conditioning

“The lack of power steering, power brakes made the Sport Sedan a step down from the more deluxe Lincoln,” he said. “It steers OK, although parallel parking is rather a challenge.”

Weighing in at 4,700 pounds the Lincoln was one of about 12,200 produced and sold for $2,796 in 1951. A hefty price considering the average yearly wage was about $3,500 per year.