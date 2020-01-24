Linda Litt

LITT, LINDA MARGARET of Flint, Michigan formerly of Rapids City, Illinois; died January 23, 2020. She was 72.

Born May 31, 1947 in Davenport, Iowa to the late Otto and Alyce (nee: Machalek) Kinnemann. She is survived by two daughters, Tina (Kip) Early, Christie (Raymond) Minervini; one son, Creighton (Margaret) Litt; six grandchildren, Kanan, Jadyn, Camellia, Alex, Jacob and Rebecca; one sister, Sandi (Brent) Harris; one brother, Jeff (Deb) Kinnemann; brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Marge Olivier; former husband, Richard Litt; also survived by many nieces, nephews and several great nieces and nephews; she was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Otto and Catherine Litt, brother-in-law, Brent Harris. Linda developed lifelong friendships with her card club ladies, Sherry, Kaye, Jill, “Barcia” and “Larcia”. Linda was a 1968 graduate of Lutheran Hospital School for Nurses in Moline, IL. She dedicated 26 years to Dr. Fesenmeyer’s practice until his retirement in 1999. She attended St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church where she appreciated fellowship with her church community. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, canning, and baking, but most of all she treasured time walking with friends and family. Memories made with her grandchildren were especially important to her. A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church (2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport, IA) from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Quad City Botanical Center (2525 4th Ave., Rock Island , IL 61201). www.qcgardens.com The family would like to express their gratitude for the compassion and patience shown to Linda by her caregivers from Nathan’s Place and McLaren Hospice (Genesee County). To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com