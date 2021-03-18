Lions, Masons scholarships for Brandon

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Local scholarships are available to Brandon seniors for the upcoming college or trade programs.

“This is not as hard as they’re making it out to be. Write one essay and make copies of it,” said Kim Bishop, a member of the Ortonville Lions. “Get out there, the deadline is April 15. This money is just sitting here.”

The Ortonville Lions aren’t the only organization to offer scholarships to local seniors. The Brandon High School counseling office also has applications for the Ortonville Masonic Lodge scholarships and more will be available over the next few weeks. Some of these scholarships don’t just apply to college, either.

“We’ve just got to get kids to pick things up from the counselor’s office,” said Bishop. “We proudly offer Military Signing Bonuses as well to say thank you to those who wish to serve.”

The Ortonville Lions Club will be offering the same this year, trade/vocational scholarships, military signing bonuses as well as academic scholarships for 2021 graduates. The Ortonville Masonic Lodge will also be offering trade/vocational scholarships and academic scholarships, and any 2021 BHS graduated going into an apprenticeship program or trade school are eligible.

Pick up the applications at the BHS Counseling office. Many of the requirements are the same for the local scholarships.