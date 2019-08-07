Lloyd DeGraw

DeGRAW, LLOYD FREDERICK of Ortonville, MI; died August 6, 2019. He was 80.

Born October 24, 1938 in Wales, Michigan to the late John Earl and Vera Arleen (nee: Cook) DeGraw. He married Beverly Jean Bullock on August 26, 1989 in Clarkston. She preceded him in death on March 24, 2018. He is survived by four step-children, Robin Morris Bullock, Jeffrey (Jean) Bullock, Bryan (Katie) Bullock and Shannon (Jamie) Bullock; also survived by nine grandchildren, 2 great grandsons, several nieces and nephews; he was preceded in death by one step-son Jerry David Bullock. Lloyd was a member of Great Lakes Bible Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Great Lakes Bible Church 16222 Falk Road, Holly, Michigan. Pastor Tigg Vanaman, officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be 9:00 a.m. Wednesday August 14, 2019 Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the service at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com