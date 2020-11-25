Local eateries provide carry-out, carry on amidst second shutdown

By David Fleet

Editor

Stuart Perry suggests that rather than leftover turkey, stop-by 4-1-1 Pub for barbecue.

“Stop by and bring home some after Thanksgiving deliciousness for the holidays,” said Perry, owner of 4-1-1 Pub, 10230 Hegel Road, Goodrich. “We are open for carry-out, just check out our on-line menu. Same great food just curb-side.”

Perry’s dinner pick up suggestion is now the norm statewide following the second eat in dining shut-down due to the coronavirus this year.

On Nov. 15, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration ordered high schools and colleges to halt in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining, and stopped organized sports, which included the MHSAA football playoffs — in an effort to curb Michigan’s spiking coronavirus cases.

The restrictions started Nov. 18 and will last three weeks.

“We are in the worst moment of this pandemic to date,” Gov. Whitmer said during a Nov. 18 evening news conference as she announced the new restrictions.

“The situation has never been more dire. We are at the precipice, and we need to take some action, because as the weather gets colder, and people spend more time indoors, this virus will spread. more people will get sick, and there will be more fatalities.”

Several area eateries are still cooking and are providing carry-out along with some outdoor dining.

The Village Pub, 411 Mill St., Ortonville has a updated outdoor dining facility along with carry-out.

“For the first time in 20 years The Pub was not open for Thanksgiving,” said Amy Guirey, owner, “But if you’re tired of leftovers call ahead and check out our new menu, including hot pastrami, beef and cheddar, and amazing soups. Also, we have our patio still open.”

Bullfrogs Restaurant, 2225 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville is featuring igloos for out-door dining. .

“Bullfrogs is open with a full menu for carry out, said Brett Knisely, owner. “We also have our igloos for outdoor seating for up to 10 people. Call for a reservations and gather outside in safe warm comfort.”

O’Malley’s Galley Restaurant, 1595 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville has a new menu.

“We are open with doing carry-out and curb-side service,” said Dennis O’Malley. “We also offer beer wine and liquor to go—just heck us out our website and the menu changes. Stay well too.”

Also, Cranberries Cafe, 10250 Hegel Road, Goodrich, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1152 S. Ortonville Road and Ken’s Coney Island Family Restaurant, 100 Ortonville Road, Ortonville provides carry-out.