Local named ‘Best of Detroit Makeup Artist’

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

A 2011 Brandon Grad was voted HOUR Detroit’s Best of Detroit Makeup Artist for 2019. “I didn’t even know until a friend tagged me in the (facebook) post,” said Alexandria Bishop. “I had no idea I’d even be in the running because there are so many talented local makeup artists.”

Bishop has previously competed in the NYX Face Awards in 2018, finishing in the top six in the nation-wide competition.

“The Detroit Best of the Best is a vote type thing, so people in the Detroit area can vote for their favorite businesses, photographers, makeup artists, restaurants, etc.,” she said. “It’s a huge honor.”

In addition to the honor, Bishop will be listed in the June and July issues of HOUR magazine and the opportunity to attend the Best of Detroit event for the magazine.

“Knowing my state supports me and what I love to do means the world to me,” she said. “I’ve been in international competitions, but there is something really special about the residents in your own state voting for you and your work. Unfortunately I don’t know how many people I was up against because it’s all completely anonymous.”

Follow Bishop’s work and journey on her facebook and instagram pages, both @aalexandriabishop.