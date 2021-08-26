Local provides CAN-Do Recycling

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

A life-long resident of Groveland Township is creating an independent life for himself.

Jake, a 2019 Brandon High School graduate, has started his business Jake CAN-Do Recycling to service the local community. He is also in the Adult Transition Program at Brandon Schools.

“Like any 22-year-old, I’m trying to create an independent life for myself. I am ready, willing, but not exactly able to hold down a traditional job due to some challenges,” he said. “I am non-verbal and struggle with serious gross/fine motor limitations, which prevent me from developing needed job skills like driving. Before too long, I will be aging out of the ATP and into nothing.”

Jake isn’t letting that happen, though, and with the help of his community, he has decided to start his own business.

“We realized that since I was difficult to fit into a job, we would have to fit the job around me,” he said.

Michigan Rehabilitation services introduced Jake to Tyler from Tyler’s Bottle Service based out of Union Lake. Tyler’s Bottle Service picks up locally donated returnable bottles and cans, and even mentored Jake to make sure it was a job he could do.

“Now, after many years of experiencing what I cannot do, I created a Facebook Business: Jake CAN-Do Recycling,” he said. “We are off to a great start. We are signing up CAN-Doers: people/businesses willing to donate their refundable bottles and cans.”

Pickups can be at your driveway, garage or another agreed upon location and can be scheduled either by messaging their Facebook page, JakeCanDoRecycling, or by emailing JakeCanDo@comcast.net.

“I have already learned a lot and have some great ideas for the future, but in order to be taken seriously, I have to show that I have a committed following of CAN-Doers,” he said. “In the meantime, the benefits of this venture have already far exceeded my expectations.”

Jake said that in addition to being able to contribute to his community, he said the work gives him a sense of purpose.

“It’s a real live physical, occupational and communication therapy,” he said. “For the first time, it has allowed me a way to meet and interact with others – whether it is a high-five at the machine or a simple hello at pickup.”

The COVID-19 pandemic also showed people how difficult isolation is, which is normal for those without a connection to their own community.

“So please help make Jake CAN-Do Recycling a success,” he said.

To contact Jake, message their Facebook page or send an email to JakeCanDo@comcast.net.