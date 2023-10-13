Lola Hofacer

Lola Mae Hofacer was born on Sept. 24, 1930 in Flint to Rev. George and Lula Hempton. She met her husband, Giles Hofacer Sr. at the Hilltop Bar in Oscoda – word has it, this was the defining moment of both of their lives.

They married on Jan. 9, 1954 at the Church of Christ in Angola, Ind. In 1956, they bought a home in East Tawas, where they raised their six children and a grandchild and where Lola still resided until her passing on July 16, 2023.

Lola went to work at WAFB as the only Civilian Medical Tech in the hospital lab. She trained many incoming lab techs, worked with many doctors and received many awards for her exemplary work within the lab environment. She retired from WAFB in 1990.

Until the day she passed, she would love to tell stories of her time there, how she missed the work and the pride she took in serving her Country. She was the definition of a “true patriot.”

She loved her children and grandchildren with her entire heart. She said before her passing, she would miss her family the most. As loved ones work towards dealing with her loss, there have been so many words of gratitude and love expressed for her. Full of grace – Unconditional Love; Beautiful inside and out; Kind, Loving, a great Mom and Grandma. Sorry you had to leave us, we will miss you; Powerful; Bold; Brave; Tenacious; Compassionate; Teacher; Empathetic; Fabulous; Awesome; Warrior; Spirited; Loving; Caring; Loyal; Determined; Strong; Everlasting; Humorous; Steady in her decision making; Sweetly Mischievous; Quietly and keenly aware; Understanding; Wise in a loving way; Kind but firm, real, admiring, affectionate; She always made you feel like you belonged and were important; She did not judge – she accepted you unconditionally; she was a great Mom, Grandma, a good friend and a good steward of those who came under her care or came to her for consult.

There have been so many kind words, warm thoughts and hugs – these words and outreach are just a fraction of the impact she had on so many lives – this is the legacy she has left to be carried on by her family and friends. Maybe it was growing up as a PK (Preacher’s Kid) that set this path for her long ago – loving, kind, gentle, the true Matriarch of her family.

She loved springtime – a time to plant her beautiful flowers, to work in her garden- which she always received compliments on; she loved trees, the birds; she loved to read, crewel, color, work crosswords, sending cards and letters to loved ones, friends or maybe someone who had done a kind deed for her, going for rides; she loved visitation from family, friends, her grandchildren (they had a special place in her heart). As a kid, she loved jumping from hay lofts, riding horses, running through the fields; she loved sports – was a catcher; loved voting – her grandmother was a suffragist; so much history to tell.

And Christmas – it was truly her and her husband Giles’ favorite holiday. They loved decorating, shopping, all the lights, the joy of just being together as a family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. George and Lula; her husband, Giles Sr.; her son, Giles Jr.; three brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and so many more.

She is survived by five of her six children, Keith (Jan), Rene, Kris (Sereina), Robina (Phil), and Hugh (Wanda); many grandchildren, and great grandchildren; sister, Lois (Bob); in-laws, nieces (great), and nephews (great); LeeAnn (LTP of Giles Jr.).

What a life of 92 years of living – what a treasure: “When someone you love becomes a memory…that memory becomes a treasure.” Yes, a quote Lola would have cut out/written down to put on her fridge or put in a letter to someone. It is not just her we have lost, but the essence of who she was – how she lived, and how she communicated, and last but not least, the sacrifices she made for her family, friends and her community/country. We will miss you now and throughout all time.

A memorial will be taking place to honor the legacy of a life well lived – through good and bad times. It will take place on Sept. 30 at the American Legion Hall in East Tawas from 1 to 6 p.m. Per the family’s request, if you would like to make a donation – please donate to an organization of your choice, or to Lola and Giles’ favorite organization – St. Judes.