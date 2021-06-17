Long time village treasurer remembered

By David Fleet

Editor

Norene Iseler passed away on April 21, 2021 in Vail, Az. with her daughters and grandson at her bedside.

She was 59.

Iseler served as the Goodrich Village Treasurer for more than 30 years. She was a member/treasurer for the Goodrich/Atlas Historical Society for many years and a Goorich resident for more than three decades. A Richmond, Mich. native Norene is survived by two daughters Jessica Ward of Arizona and Mandy McAlister (husband David and son Cole) of Virginia.

Norene was also school bus driver for Davison School District for more than 20 years where she cared for all of “her kids” that she drove.

“She treated them as if they were her own,” said Traci Sasser, Goodrich deputy clerk/treasurer who worked the past 23 years with Norene. “Of all the things I will miss about Norene, it will be our conversations that I miss the most. We would bounce from subject to subject in the matter of seconds. I cherish so many memories together and it’s been an honor to be a part of her life. I will miss my friend dearly.”

Norene loved animals but, horses had a special spot in her heart and was active with 4H along with several horse groups. In addition, she was a very talanted seamstress and could make the best chocolate chip cookies.

Nancy Dugas, was along time member of the Goodrich/Atlas Historical Society.

“She was a dear friend and I will miss her,” said Dugas. “Her efforts for the Historical Society and the community will always be remembered.”