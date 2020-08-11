Louis Richard Peiffer

Louis Richard Peiffer of Ortonville, Michigan died August 10, 2020.

He was 82.

Louis was born in Paulding, Ohio on February 24, 1938 to the late Joseph and Bertha (nee: Sponsler) Peiffer. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia of 18 years and brothers, Joseph, Paul and David and sisters, Monica and Rita. He is survived by one sister, Bernadette; four children, Michele (Mark) Van Zweden, Kevin (Angie) Mahoney, Kathleen (Ron) Jaster and Suzi (Jim) Gowen; also survived by 10 grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Dane, Melissa, Jesse, Janelle, Shaina, Miranda, Nathan and Joel; five great grandchildren, Jakob, Blair, Archer, Bryce and Cambria; also survived by 18 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Mr. Peiffer was retired from GM Truck Division and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 132, The Sons of the American Legion Post 63 and the Knights of Columbus Council #6824. A Memorial Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Fr. Gerry Frawley, Celebrant. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m unitl the time of the Mass. Masks will be required at Church. Please be mindful of Social Distancing. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Mt. Thabor, 1295 Bald Eagle Lake Road, Ortonville, MI 48462. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com