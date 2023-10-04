Louis ‘Skip’ Tessier

TESSIER, LOUIS HENRY “SKIP” of Goodrich, Michigan, died on September 26, 2023. He was 59.

Skip was born March 26, 1964 in Bellow Falls, Vermont to Marva Louise (nee: Bowen) and the late Louis Henry Tessier, Sr. He married the former Ramona Marie Allen on April 14, 1985 in Clarkston, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Ramona Tessier; two sons, Ethan (Samantha) Tessier and Seth Tessier; three grandchildren, Katelynne, Kasen and Thomas Tessier; his mother, Marva Tessier; one sister, Nanette (Craig) Hefner; he was preceded in death by his best friend and father, Louis Henry Tessier, Sr. Skip was employed by Allan Tool in Troy, Michigan. He enjoyed deer hunting, loved fishing with his two sons and loved to imbibe with the King of Beers, Miller High Life. “No more than three”. He loved to kid around about how many friends he didn’t have. He would laughingly call them all acquaintances. A celebration of his life along with dinner will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at his son Seth’s home at 7277 E. Atherton Road, Davison, Michigan 48423. Be prepared to share a “Skip” story. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. www.stjude.org/donate . To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com