Luann Bancroft

BANCROFT, LUANN MARIE of Ortonville, Michigan; died on November 29, 2022. She was 62.

Luann was born on October 10, 1960 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Daniel James and Judith Lee (nee: Bellows) Weber. She married Dean Bancroft on September 16, 1978 in Ortonville, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Dean Bancroft; one daughter, Danielle (Rob) Haas; “Nin” to Robby, Reed and Rory Haas; two brothers, Patrick (Linda) Weber and Daniel Weber; one sister, Jacqueline Root. Luann was self-employee beautician. Funeral service will be Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, MI. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dena Bancroft Underprivileged Foundation C/O Oxford Bank 345 S. Ortonville Rd., Ortonville, MI 48462. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .