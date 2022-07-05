Lucie Morris

MORRIS, LUCIE MEGHAN of Ortonville, Michigan; died on July 3, 2022. She was 20.

Lucie was born on December 17, 2001 in Pontiac, Michigan to Christopher Morris and Christina Young. She is survived by her father, Christopher Morris; her mother Christina Young; four brothers, Dylan Morris, Brendan Morris, her twin Riley Morris and Colin Morris; grandparents, David and Nancy Morris, Scott and Anita Wilson and Antoinette “Toni” Young and the late Jeffrey Young; great grandfather, George D. Morris. Lucie was a student at Kingsley-Montgomery School in Waterford. She brought joy to every one she met with her infectious smile. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Final resting place with be at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 11:00-1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Crowdfunding at www.villagefh.com To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com