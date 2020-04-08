M-15 Garage Sale canceled due to coronavirus

By David Fleet

Editor

The May 2, 2020 annual M-15 Garage Sale stretching from Clarkston through Brandon, Groveland and Atlas townships to Bay City that had drawn thousands of motorists to local communities has been cancelled due to the coronavirious.

“Governor Whitmer’s executive stay at home order, that now expires on April 30 is just two days before the M-15 Garage Sale,” said Price, Forest Township supervisor. “The M-15 Heritage Route Committee gathered recently to discuss advertising and decided not to cut people loose for the garage sales so close to the end of the order. If you consider what is essential and what is not, it’s the right decision.” Question contact Mary Ann Price mprice@foresttwp.com.