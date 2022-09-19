Mabelena to close after 20 years

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — After 20 years to the day, Mabelena, 470 Mill St., is closing their doors on Sept. 24

“We opened on Septemberfest 20 years ago, and we’re closing on Septemberfest,” said Brenda Heffernan, owner.

The name Mabelena came from Heffernan’s grandmothers, Mabel and Lena. Lena was an Ortonville resident, as were Heffernan’s parents and herself.

“My mother and father both had businesses here,” she said. “My dad had a Sunoco station at Mill and M-15, and my mom had a beauty shop in the basement of the old hotel.”

Heffernan is a life-long Ortonville resident, and taught home economics at Brandon before she had children. She grew up on Mill street, two houses down from her store.

“After my husband passed, the old post office was available and my mother bought it and said it was time for me to fufill my dreams,” she said. “I have enjoyed it for 20 years. And I thank my customers very much. And I will miss them.”