Mandatory masks

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

On Monday, Governor Whitmer’s executive order went into effect that regulated the use of face masks for the general public. The order states that everyone is required to wear a mask when indoors in a public place, as well as in crowded outdoor spaces, and those who violate the order could face a $500 fine.

“We’re not writing tickets, however, if it’s an issue, we are going to write reports on it and file it accordingly,” said Lt. Greg Glover, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander.

While they said they aren’t writing tickets for the issue, Glover stressed that it is important to remember that businesses are bound by the governor’s order as well.

“These businesses are held to the governor’s orders, and those businesses have a right to refuse service to those not following the governor’s order,” he said. “If someone is not going to voluntarily leave a business, and we get called, we’re going to write a report.”

According to the order, businesses are required to refuse service to those not wearing a mask.

“These businesses are held to the governor’s orders just like we are,” said Glover. “And whether people like it or not, it is the governor’s order. Most people are adhering to it.”