Mark McElrath

McELRATH, Mark Alan – of Goodrich, MI, age 33, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held 11 AM Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Emmanuel Church, 6434 Richfield Road, Flint, MI 48506; Pastor John Scally officiating. The family will receive visitors 4-8 PM Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison Road, Davison, MI 48423. A Memorial Fund has been established, in Mark’s name, for the benefit of his children. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made via check or via their GoFundMe page.

Mark was born on January 19, 1989, son of Alan and Trisha McElrath. He married Sydney (Mahalak) McElrath, daughter of Kevin and Brenda Mahalak, on November 24, 2012 in Goodrich, MI. For the past 6 years, Mark has served his country working as a Special Agent with the United States Secret Service. Mark was a larger-than-life person, both literally and figuratively. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing, golfing, and spending time with the kids. Mark grew up loving sports, playing golf and basketball throughout school, and rooting devoutly for the University of Michigan, graduating in 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He had a magnetic personality, and despite his imposing stature, his fun-loving demeanor and genial smile drew others to him. Mark was a leader, a hard-worker, quietly strong, and a good friend. He found great priority in being a devoted husband, an engaged father, working in a position where he could serve his country, and living a life desiring to know and follow the Lord.

Mark is survived by his wife, Sydney McElrath; his two children, Madelyn Avery McElrath (age 4) and Maximus Alan McElrath (age 1); parents, Alan and Trisha McElrath; brother, Nick McElrath; many other loving family members and good friends.