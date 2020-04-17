Married 74 years: Dane & Elizabeth Guisbert

Spending a lifetime together couldn’t come much closer than Dane and Elizabeth

(Butler) Guisbert’s marriage.

On April 27, the Ortonville couple will celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary.

Dane and Elizabeth grew up on neighboring farms near Cass City. Always together, the couple became high school sweethearts.

Dane graduate from Cass City High School in 1944 and Elizabeth in 1945. He entered the army and sent to Camp Hood in Killeen Texas to complete basic training. He was assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and following basic training was sent to the South Pacific and served on the islands of Leyte and Luzon. In the spring of 1945 Dane was in the Philippine Islands when he was wounded by shrapnel from Japanese artillery. Despite his injuries he continued his service and was one of the first troops on the Japanese mainland following the end of the war.

Dane came home on leave and married Elizabeth on April 27, 1946 at the Cass City First Methodist Church. He returned to the Army until his discharge in 1947.

The couple have three children Janice, John and Brian all Brandon High School graduates.