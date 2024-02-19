Martians’ Ledbetter finds perfection

By Matt Mackinder

Flint – Most of Richfield Lanes went silent as Tyler Ledbetter stepped up for his third ball of the tenth frame last Sunday during the New Lothrop Singles Challenge varsity bowling tournament.

It wasn’t silent for long as the Goodrich senior finished off his first 300 game on his way to qualifying fourth in a field of 110 bowlers and finishing fifth in match play.

“It’s an achievement I’ve been working towards my entire life,” Ledbetter said.

“Finished qualifying round in fourth and wrapped up the day in the elite round of eight. An amazing program that I am so blessed to be a part of.

“The only thing going through my mind on that last shot was making sure I put the ball where it needed to be and letting it do its thing.”

Jeff Acton, the Martians’ second-year coach, said, “Sunday was a day I’ll forever remember in my coaching career.”

“Watching one of your kids achieve perfection is something super special,” Acton said. “Tyler has been working hard all year long and it showed today. Shooting 300 is the ultimate goal for any bowler, and he did it at one of the hardest tournaments we have had this year. He bowled great all day long, which made it a blast to watch.

“We are at the point of our season where there isn’t much more coaching I can do. Now, it’s up to the kids to perform. I expect great things to happen at regionals next week.”

Regionals are Feb. 23-24 back at Richfield Lanes.