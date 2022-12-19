Martians off to winning start

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — On Dec. 9, the Goodrich Martians jumped out to a 27- 2 lead over the visiting Clio Mustangs in the first quarter then coasted to a 90-31 Flint Metro League win.

Leading the way for the Martians was #32 Parker LePla with 21 points, #5 Jack Locey, 15 points and #11 Josh Wann 13 points. Every Martians scored during the Clio game.

On Dec. 13, the Martians visited Carman-Ainsworth for a non-conference game, defeating the Cavaliers 75-68.

The Martians are building on a 19-5 record last season which included a Flint Metro League and District titles. The Martians fell to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 74-54 in the Division 2 regional final to end the season.

“They are an easy team to coach,” said Coach Gary Barns. “They are hungry to win and have a sense of humility. They play the right way, and pick each other up when necessary. I don’t talk about winning,rather I talk about success.”

”The 2022-23 Martians have a 3.7 gpa, added Barns.“We are team Goodrich,” he said.