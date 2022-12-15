Mary Haremza

HAREMZA, MARY LOUISE of Ortonville, Michigan; died on December 14, 2022. She was 71.

Mary was born on June 9, 1951 in Troy, Michigan to the late Henry John and Peggy (nee: Coutelle) Reamsma. She married Jon Ellsworth on August 4, 2001 in Ortonville, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Jon Ellsworth; five children, Diana (Mike) Mills, Ashley Haremza, Laura Ellsworth, John Ellsworth and Jeffrey Ellsworth; 11 grandchildren, Preston, Camren, Adrienne, Matthew, Kylie, Lincoln, Megan, Wyatt, Elna Joyce, Joanne and Shane. two sisters, Sharon (Daniel)Flanders and Peggy Ulbrich; one brother, Randy Reamsma; she was preceded in death by her first husband Gary Haremza, one son Matthew Haremza and one brother, John H. Reamsma. Mary was a dental assistant for many years. She enjoyed gardening, vegetables and flowers were a favorite past time.

Memorial service will be 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, MI. Pastor Brad Foster officiating. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.