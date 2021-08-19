Mary Kim Omilda Hotchkiss

By on No Comment

HOTCHKISS, MARY KIM OMILDA of Ortonville, Michigan, died August 18, 2021.  She was 55.

Mary was born April 6, 1966 in Ozamiz, Philippines to the late Bernardo and Catalina (Nee: Cabacug) Omilda. She married Loren Hotchkiss on December 30, 2004 in Independence Twp., Michigan.  She is survived by her loving husband of 16 years, Loren Hotchkiss; one brother, Larry (Evelyn) Omilda and one sister, Jill Omilda; nephews and nieces, Gino Omilda, Nadia, Mary Grace and Angel Grace Omilda; she is also survived by eight step-children, 27 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.  Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021 at Seymour Lake Cemetery, Brandon Township.  Friends may gather at a visitation at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan on Monday from 12 noon until 1:15 p.m. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com 

Mary Kim Omilda Hotchkiss added by on
View all posts by Shelby Stewart →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.